National Day of Prayer is Thursday
Everyone is invited to the National Day of Prayer Service on Thursday from noon-1 p.m. at Dayspring Church, 17360 N. Dixie Hwy.
Prayers will be led for the nation, state and local leaders, the military, first responders, schools, families and churches.
First Fostoria Farmers Market of season is today
FOSTORIA – The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau farmers market will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the corner of East Tiffin and South Main streets with a theme of Celebrate Moms.
This Geary Family YMCA Leaders Club will be offering a special activity and photo opportunity for kids. In addition, A Shot in the Park Photography is offering free photos with moms and kids.
There will be at least 33 vendors, representing 13 different communities.
Births
Holly and Chad Ryder, a daughter, April 29, Wood County Hospital.
Ashley Long and Joel Brakefield, a daughter, April 29, Wood County Hospital.
Nicole Sworden and Jacob Wiese, a son, April 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, then showers likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Extended: Showers on Monday. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 90%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 63.