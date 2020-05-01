County coronavirus total 165
Wood County has 165 coronavirus cases, which includes confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update.
There have been 20 deaths. There are 51 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-98 and the median age is 71. There are 70 men and 95 women.
There are 118 long-term care cases, including 92 residents and 26 staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 17,285 confirmed cases. There have been 898 confirmed deaths.
The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.
Perrysburg police investigating armed robbery
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.
The victim reportedly had arranged to sell a television to the suspect and agreed to meet in the Kroger parking lot. After the television was loaded into the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect refused to pay the victim and then pointed a handgun at the victim.
The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male. The driver of the suspect vehicle was a black female. The suspects were in a dark gray SUV with an unknown plate.
The Perrysburg Police Division is asking anyone with information to call 419-872-8001.
Sheriff warns of outstanding warrant scam, asking for money
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam.
There have been several reports of citizens receiving phone calls from a person claiming to be “Lt. Holland” with the sheriff’s office.
This person tells the citizen that he or she has an outstanding warrant and will be arrested if the citizen does not take care of the issue immediately. The imposter then attempts to gain financial information from the citizen.
Although the sheriff’s office is conducting more business over the phone to comply with coronavirus mandates, the sheriff’s office doe snot attempt to service warrants in this manner.
If contacted by subjects claiming you have a warrant, hang up.
For more information, call Det. Lt. Rod Smith at 419-354-9682 or rlsmith@co.wood.oh.us.
BG school board holds special meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 4.
The board members will meet remotely, with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://youtu.be/hwQkKRbRcMs
The purpose of the meeting is to address a resolution petition of territory transfer. Action is expected to be taken.
Clerk of courts office preparing to open
Starting Monday, the public will be able to schedule an appointment with the Wood County Clerk of Courts, Auto Title Office to allow them to process personal vehicle titling matters.
Cindy Hofner, clerk of courts, issued the press release on Wednesday.
Hofner is revising the office hours on a temporary basis from to 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Call the title office at 419-354-9182 to schedule an appointment.
Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced. People who are not feeling well, should stay home.
No one will be allowed into the title office without a previously scheduled appointment.
Spiegel Grove grounds are open
FREMONT – Spiegel Grove, the 25-acre grounds of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, will reopened to the public on Friday. Hayes Presidential buildings remain closed.
Hayes Presidential asks visitors to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance at Spiegel Grove and to stay home if they are feeling sick or have symptoms of coronavirus. Wearing masks is also recommended.
Spiegel Grove is reopening in conjunction with the city of Fremont’s parks again being accessible to the public. Hayes Presidential staff have been working with the city and Sandusky County Health Department on coordinating efforts to minimize spread of the virus.
The Grove has been closed to the public since March 28. Its reopening is the first in a series of steps to begin Hayes Presidential’s full reopening to the public.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.
District does hydrant flushing in Fostoria area
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s maintenance department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning Tuesday through May 15.
Testing will be performed on hydrants in the area on U.S. 23 out of Fostoria north to the Charter Steel facility. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Customers may call 419-354-9090 ext. 170 or 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Literacy in the Park Goes Online
While Literacy in the Park 2020 at Bowling Green State University has been canceled, that there will be sharing of literacy experiences. There is a new Flipgrid to help make Literacy in the Park come alive online.
The site allows readers to post what they are reading at home while practicing social distancing.
Share a short video book talk about the book, and encourage others to share their book talks. They are asking readers not to give spoilers.
Because Literacy in the Park is a hands-on and minds-on literacy activity for learners of all ages the site will also ask if readers have another literacy activity that to share.
Contact Tim Murnen at tmurnen@bgsu.edu for questions.
View Conneaut art show online
The Conneaut Elementary Art Show is going digital.
Visit the Bowling Green City Schools site to support the kindergarten-fifth grade artists.
Visit https://kfrysinger.wixsite.com/mysite to see the art work, which is better seen on a computer, not on a phone.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Sunday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 58. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.