County has 31 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,466 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 31 cases since April 1.
There have been 354 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,095 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 30,982 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,676,629 confirmed cases and 38,166 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting 14 cases from March 30-April 5. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 715 since Jan. 10.
Teen hurt in Bishop Road crash
A Bowling Green teen was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the Bishop Road and Ohio 64 intersection.
The crash occurred Wednesday at 2:52 p.m. when the Honda Pilot, driven by Elayne Crawford, 16, Bowling Green, was eastbound on Bishop and stopped at the stop sign.
According the Wood County Sheriff’s Office report, Crawford turned right onto Route 64 and was struck by the Mazda CX-5 driven by Claire Tillman, 23, Bowling Green, which was traveling southeast.
Crawford suffered minor injuries, according to the report. No citations have been issued.
Put bridge building skills to the test
Build a bridge at the Wood County District Public Library. Stop by either the Bowling Green or Walbridge location anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. on April 23 to create your best bridge and test your skills against other attendees.
Whose bridge can hold the most weight before it collapses? WCDPL librarians will be keeping track all afternoon and will have books and instructions to help you craft the best bridge you can. For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.
Port authority meets Monday
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Lake BOE meeting moved to Tuesday
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education meeting, which had been scheduled for April 20, will be held is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the middle school media center.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 7 mph. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 60.