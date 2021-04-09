County cases increase by 103
There have been 12,481 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 103 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 214 deaths.
There are 181 active cases; this is an increase of 31 since Monday.
There have been 607 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,962males and 6,519 females.
There have been 107 men and 107 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 39 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his hundreds, 17 were in their 90s, 41 were in their 80s, 29 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s,three in their 50s, two in their 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment for the week since Jan. 18 is 26,388 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 7,990; health department, 11,120; Wood County Hospital, 5,178; and Community Health Services, 300.
There are 18 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 19.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg. There are 51-55 active cases in Bowling Green.
There are 11-15 active cases in Northwood. There are six-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Rossford, Millbury and Walbridge.
There are one-five active cases in Fostoria, Genoa, Jerry City, Luckey, Risingsun, Pemberville, Portage, Wayne, Weston, Rudolph and Toledo.
There have been 10 impacts to local schools, compared to 33 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (three students, one staff), Otsego (one student, zero staff); and Perrysburg (fivestudents, zerostaff).
There have been 927 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is three more than last week.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 50,108 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 38.30% of the population. The number was 47,592 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 3,913,290 vaccines started, affecting 33.48% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 287 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 219 cases per 100,000. The reporting last week was 234 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 873,60 confirmed cases and 18,749 confirmed deaths.
Columbia Gas work on Poe Road starts tonight
Columbia Gas crews will intermittently close Poe Road between Mercer and Dunbridge roads over the next two weeks as a result of gas line work on Interstate 75.
The closure is slated to begin tonight at midnight and extend to noon on Saturday. It will then pick back up Saturday at midnight and extend to noon on Sunday.
Beginning Monday, crews will work from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day until the project is complete.
The stretch of road will be fully open and accessible to traffic during non-work hours.
During work hours, a clearly marked detour will connect motorists to Mercer Road and Dunbridge Road via Wooster Street.
Health dept. will travel: Pop-up BG business vaccinations available
The Wood County Health Department is offering vaccination opportunities through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
In order to continue administering the coronavirus vaccines efficiently and effectively, the health department staff is offering to travel to local businesses and administer the vaccine to individuals on site, according to the chamber. This would essentially be a free pop-up clinic at a place of business for employees.
Anyone interested in pursuing this opportunity should contact Diane Krill, CEO of Wood County Health Department, at dkrill@woodcountyohio.gov or 419-354-4203.
Owens to host vaccination clinic on Wednesday
PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College will host a pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinic, administered by the Wood County Health Department, at the Student Health and Activities Center, 30335 Oregon Road, on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This clinic is available to all individuals 16 years of age and older from any county or state. The vaccine is free of charge. The Pfizer vaccination will be given at the clinic.
The clinic is by appointment only and appointments must be scheduled using ArmorVax at the following link bit.ly/39TS5iF, starting on Friday.
