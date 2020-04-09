Stations of the Cross at BG park
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, will be hosting Drive-Through Stations of the Cross at Carter Park on Good Friday from noon-3 p.m.
The event is ecumenical and open to the public.
There will be 14 stations with illustrations representing the trial and crucifixion of Jesus along the existing traffic pattern of the park. Participants are invited to listen to an audio podcast of the prayer service as they drive through the park.
The full route will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete. The stations will be posted next to parking stalls so drivers can safely stop to meditate. The audio podcast and text version are both available at stmarksbg.org.
Participants are asked to remain in their cars at all times.
Kids, share some sunshine
Children are invited to participate in Share Your Sunshine Art Show through Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
Each week there will be a different theme. Pencil, marker, crayon, colored pencils and paint creations are welcome. Submit the artwork electronically on the department’s Facebook page.
The creations will be shared with assisted living and senior living communities in and around Bowling Green. Each facility will vote on their favorite submissions.
Residents of these facilities will also get to receive colored copies of their favorite art pieces submitted to help decorate their rooms.
To participate, submit a digital photo of the child’s artwork for the weekly theme, along with a title name for the artwork, the artist’s first name and age.
Photos of artwork can be submitted in the comments section underneath the weekly Share Your Sunshine Art Show theme or can be emailed to ivan@bgohio.org.
Submissions are due by noon on Wednesdays. Winners and the following week’s theme will be announced each Friday.
For more information and to share, visit www.facebook.com/bgparks.rec
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers after 8 p.m., mixing with snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 52. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely Sunday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.