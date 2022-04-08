Sewer repair closes N. Grove, W. Evers
On Monday, the Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be repairing the sewer main line within the intersection of North Grove Street and West Evers Avenue.
The intersection of North Grove and West Evers will be closed, as well as North Grove, from Liberty Street to Merry Avenue, and West Evers, between Main Street and Fairview Avenue. This work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until Tuesday, depending on weather and progress of work. Both roads will be open during overnight hours.
Throughout the remainder of April, there will be intermittent road closures along West Evers as sewer laterals repairs occur.
BG scavenger hunt welcomes spring
The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department will hold a spring-themed free family scavenger hunt at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve.
Spring bunny signs will be hidden along the trail from April 9-23. Families are invited to pick up an activity search sheet outside the Rotary Nature Center and visit the trails. Scavenger Sheets may also be printed from the city’s website, https://bit.ly/3IGJIFL.
While searching, residents can expect to learn about the activities and events offered by Bowling Green Parks & Recreation this summer. After completing their search, participants should come to the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road, to collect their prizes.
Limit one piece of candy per child per correct answer. For more information call 419-354-6223 or email at ivan@bgohio.org.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Correction
BG alleyway project
A Tuesday story about spending American Rescue Plan Act funds incorrectly stated that a decision on alleyways had been made.
The city has expressed interest in the alleyway project to benefit the downtown.