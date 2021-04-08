Northwood waterline repair is today
NORTHWOOD — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will be doing repair work on waterline valves in the city. The work will involve temporary water service shut-offs for approximately 66 customers, in addition to intermittent road closures.
Today, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., water service will be shut off for residents along Venice Drive, from Oregon Road to Jamestown Drive, residents on Sheffield Place from Venice Drive to Brentwood Drive, and residents on Dillrose Drive from Sheffield Place to 304 and 305 Dillrose Drive, for valve replacement.
Following the water service shut-off, as a precaution, residents in this area will be required to boil their water until Friday at 6 p.m. unless otherwise notified. Impacted residents have been notified by door tags.
Today, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., intermittent road closures are possible on Sheffield Place between Venice Drive and Brentwood Drive and on Venice Drive between Oregon Road and Jamestown Drive for waterline valve repair. Local access will be maintained. All work is weather permitting.
When a boil notice is issued, do not consume water without boiling it first. Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and cool the water before consuming it.
Instead of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Shop at Altrusa’s vendor and craft fair
FINDLAY — The Findlay’s Altrusa service club will host its annual Spring Vendor & Craft Fair on Saturday at the Findlay Moose Lodge, 1028 W. Main Cross St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds help fund Altrusa’s literacy initiatives and projects.
There will be crafters, vendors, raffle items, a 50-50, and food will be available. The revised floor plan allows for social distancing and masks are required.
Mailboxes damaged on east side of city
Four mailboxes were reported damaged overnight Sunday in the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road.
Residents from 304-337 Campbell High Road reported Monday morning their mailboxes had been damaged.
The estimated amount of damage ranged from $25 to $250, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
Birth
Mandi and Steve Seedorf, a daughter, April 5, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 54. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Saturday High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 67. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 61.