Kroger evacuated after smell of gas reported
The Bowling Green Fire Division was dispatched to Kroger on Friday morning for a smell of natural gas.
The call came in at 7:29 a.m. to the store at 1094 N. Main St.
When crews arrived, the building had already been evacuated.
“They were already out when we arrived,” said Deputy Chief Aaron Baer.
Firefighters walked through the store, but did not detect anything, he said. Maintenance crews shut down the furnaces.
The scene was cleared at 7:49 a.m. and patrons were allowed to re-enter.
Northwestern water, sewer district meeting canceled
he Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees meeting for Thursday at 7:30 a.m. has been canceled.
The next board meeting is scheduled to take place April 23 at 7:30 a.m.
Customer service operators will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-noon at 419-354-9090 Option 2. Leave a message if you have a non-emergency concern.
More information can be found at: http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/
Lunch and learn with BG chamber
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a business-based webinar in response to coronavirus.
Dave Tippett will present Supporting Remote Employees on Monday from 4-5 p.m.
The seminar is free for investors and $10 for non-investors.
Tippett will present on how managers can support remote employees by providing communication technology options, establishing accountability and giving ongoing encouragement and support.
Tippett has worked and trained for a large behavioral health care organization and was a human resources director in Toledo for 10 years.
For more information, visit https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/#
Wayne library meeting canceled
WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library Board meeting on Monday has been canceled.
The monthly meeting of the City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission set for April 24 has been canceled. If there are any questions, contact the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Plain Twp. Trustees will meet
The regular monthly meeting of the Plain Township Trustees will be held April 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the township hall.
Rules for social distancing will be enforced.
Haskins brush collection canceled
HASKINS — The village brush pickup scheduled for April 20-24 has been cancelled. Brush drop off on King Road is open for residents to use.
Follow the guidelines and restrictions for drop off. No yard waste, grass clippings or trash is allowed.
Birth
Haley Maidment and Nathan Spencer, a son, April 4, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 3 a.m. Low around 41. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 33. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 45. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 54. A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 51. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.