Man who died in fire identified
The man who died in a Brim Road house fire has been identified.
The Wood County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as James Cann, 72.
His cause of death has not yet been determined.
Cann died in a Feb. 12 house fire on Brim Road. He had a bullet wound in his leg, but it was accidental, according to the Wood County sheriff.
The coroner’s office confirmed the bullet was incidental and had nothing to do with his death.
“There’s no thought of foul play,” Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said in late February. “By investigating it — we talked to the family — he always had a lot of guns and carried a gun on him.”
BG rental discussion continues on Thursday
The community improvement committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.
This meeting will be held in the Veterans Building located in City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave., to continue discussions regarding rental registration, licensing and inspections legislation.
The meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings. The public is also welcome to attend in person where social distancing practices will be observed.
BGSU One Day fundraising initiative wraps up today
Bowling Green State University’s fifth annual BGSU One Day initiative is currently underway and runs through tonight.
The dedicated day of giving aims to inspire Falcons to give back to their favorite BGSU program, college or area of interest and empower life-changing opportunities for students. The university’s goal is to raise $1 million this year.
BGSU One Day has raised more than $2.5 million for the university in the previous four years, providing support for scholarships, important campus initiatives and the Student Emergency Fund. This year’s event also features more than 100 challenge and match gifts that provide supporters the opportunity to double their impact.
Give back online at bgsu.edu/oneday.
Birth
Ashley and John Miller, a son, April 5, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 73. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. A chance of showers after 2p.m. Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers on Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Partly sunny on Monday, with a high near 68.