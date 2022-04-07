Driver dies in Dunbridge Road crash
DUNBRIDGE — 22-year-old is dead after a single vehicle crash Tuesday night in the 20800 block of Dunbridge Road in Middleton Township.
Colten J. Schroeder, Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash, which occurred at 11:37 p.m., is under investigation.
Births
Rheanon Stewart and London Haley, a daughter, April 5, Wood County Hospital.
Julia Fries and Dylan Dingus, a son, April 5, Wood County Hospital.
Jessica and Steven Yenour, a daughter, April 5, Wood County Hospital.
Alissa and Chris Caple, a daughter, April 5, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Rain before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 44. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 54. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers. at night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.