Wood County coronavirus cases total 34
Wood County has 34 coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon, according to a health department update. There were 29 cases on Sunday.
The 34 cases include 17 hospitalizations. There have been zero deaths.
The age range in Wood County is 20-96. The numbers include 13 men and 21 women.
In Ohio, there are 4,450 cases with 1,214 hospitalizations. There have been 142 deaths.
The age range is younger than 1 to 1010. The median age is 54.
Jerry City meeting canceled
JERRY CITY — The village council meeting set for today has been canceled.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Showers likely at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 48. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.