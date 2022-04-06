Church offers drive-thru community dinner
The monthly drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m.
It is free of charge and offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes the c tuna noodle casserole, a veggie, fruit cup and cookies.
The food bag distribution will continue, thanks to the support of St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. The toiletries pantry will be available again this month; it is led by First Presbyterian Church.
Participants are also offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide event help including the distribution of the food bags and bread/pastries.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church’s parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct participants to the bread and pastries.
For more information, call 419-354-3989 or email cnekilpatrick@outlook.com or fccadmin@bgfcc.org.
Celebrate Easter at Tontogany Legion
TONTOGANY — The legion will hold an Easter Benefit on Saturday at 6 p.m.
There will be bingo, raffles and door prizes, with food available.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Portage Lions collect used eyeglasses
The Portage Lions Club is collecting usable glasses to support the Lions Recycle for Sight Program.
Since 2018 the Portage Lions have collected 7,602 used eyeglasses. Collection stations in the area include most local eye doctors, Walmart, Frobose IGA in Pemberville, any Lions Club member, Ben’s, Kroger Pharmacy and Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home.
BGSU students help ‘sound the alarm’
Bowling Green State University students will be partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage fire safety. On Saturday, the students will canvass Bowling Green neighborhoods, delivering door hangers containing information on fire safety and encouraging residents to call to request free smoke alarms and installation.
Not all residents will receive a door hanger, but all residents in need of a smoke alarm are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio at 419-329-2900 to schedule a free installation.
Additional information on the Sound the Alarm. Save a Life and Home Fire Campaigns can be found at www.redcross.org/homefires.
Port authority meets Thursday
The Wood County Port Authority will hold a special meeting to discuss land acquisition and financing the Scannell project.
It’s set for Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Drop in for drum circle
Drop in to play some drums on Sunday from 5-6 p.m. at Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation 20189 N. Dixie Hwy. The drum circle is hosted by Deek Hermes.
Another drum circle is set for April 24 from 5-6 p.m. and will be hosted by Lynn Israel.
Hermes enjoys helping newer drummers gain skills, while also encouraging talented drummers to shine. Israel encourages a jam session approach with minimal leadership.
All ages are welcome. No previous experience is necessary, and there are extra instruments to share.
For more information call 419-308-1298 or 419-376-7370.
St. Mark’s holds preschool open house
St. Mark’s Lutheran Academy is hosting an open house for future preschoolers and their parents at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Parents and children will have the chance to tour the classroom and church, meet the teachers, and learn about the program. Children who are 2-5 years old are eligible to attend preschool this fall.
Before and after school care is included in the tuition. St. Mark’s Lutheran Academy is a Christian Montessori school which also incorporates Reggio-Emilia learning techniques.
In 2022, the academy was awarded a Bowling Green Foundation Grant for a Masterpiece Art Program.
For more information visit https://smlacademy.org/.
BGSU student art exhibit celebrates educators
Bowling Green State University’s Student Art Education Association will present the first ever Art Education Exhibition: Looking Up at the Wankelman Gallery in the Fine Arts Building, April 8-13.
The goal of this exhibition is to help recognize that art educators, whether in college or years into teaching, are not only educators but also fine artists. Bridging this gap between our dual identities is one of the main principles of SAEA at BGSU.
This exhibition is celebrating current art educators’ artwork from over 17 school districts, alongside 30 pre-service undergraduate students from BGSU.
Birth
Ann and Jasen Leffel, Bowling Green, a daughter, April 5, McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 46. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 55. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 70.