Wood County active cases decrease slightly
There have been 12,378 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 105 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 214 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 150 active cases; this is a decrease of six since Thursday.
There have been 604 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,908 males and 6,470 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 47,592 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 36.38% of the population. The number was 39,925 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 3,721,565 vaccines started, affecting 31.84% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 869,125 confirmed cases and 18,643 Ohio resident deaths.
BG Police: Trash scam is garbage
The Bowling Green Police Division has been made aware of a scam circulating, regarding citizens receiving a letter from the City of Bowling Green Trash Department, according to a Monday news release.
The letter informs residents that they are in violation. Residents who received this letter should disregard the letter.
Church offers free drive-thru community dinner
As part of its food mission for 2021 First Christian Church of Bowling Green,, 875 Haskins Road, will be hosting a drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This drive-thru meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. All are welcome.
This minimal contact dinner is easy to participate in. Participants need to arrive between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order and hand deliver the meal(s). Volunteers will be wearing masks and it is requested that participants also wear a mask.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every at 419-354-3989 or fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found on First Christian Church social media and website www.bgfcc.org.
Birth
Jennifer and Nathan Crawford, a daughter, March 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: Showers likely Thursday with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.