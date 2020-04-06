County has 29 coronavirus cases
There are 29 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update on Sunday afternoon.
That includes 15 hospitalizations. There have been zero deaths in Wood County. The age range is 20-74. There are 14 men and 16 women, with a median age of 57, diagnosed.
There are 4,043 cases in Ohio, with 1,104 hospitalizations. There have been 119 Ohio deaths. The age range is under 1 year to 101. The median age is 53.
All TV grids in Monday’s edition
Starting today, all of the television grids for the week will be in Monday’s e-edition.
They are in the back section of today’s edition.
Today in History, which runs on the Arts & Entertainment page, will still run daily in the newspaper. Today it is on page 4.
Lake Twp. has online meeting
MILLBURY — The next regular meeting of the Lake Township Board of Trustees on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. will be conducted by teleconference.
This will be an audible meeting conducted through Google Hang Up. Interested parties are asked to dial 1-252-574-6302 and enter pin #734630911. Call in approximately 5 minutes before the meeting. The public attendees are asked to mute their phones until the public discussion period at the end of the meeting.
Troy Township Trustees cancel meeting
LUCKEY — The Troy Township Trustees, after monitoring the situation and the guidelines being made regarding coronavirus, are canceling Wednesday’s meeting.
Ghanbari urges manufacturers to sign up for repurposing project
PERRYSBURG — Manufacturers across Ohio have the opportunity to meet the demand of personal protection equipmentas the health care industry faces shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, is encouraging manufacturers with the capabilities to produce PPE to join the “Repurposing Project,” as soon as possible. The completion of an online survey (https://ohiomfg.formstack.com/forms/repurposing_project) is the first step to get engaged.
“Some of the shortages of materials include, but are not limited to gloves, goggles, gowns, and N95 masks,” Ghanbari said. “This initiative is a multifaceted and well-thought out way of using all of our resources to combat COVID-19.”
Collectively known as the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance, the groups helping to lead this initiative include the Ohio Manufacturers Association, the Ohio Hospitals Association, Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), and the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network.
“This intricate approach will help all parties – patients, health care professionals, and manufacturers – to combat the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ghanbari said. “Our businesses here in Wood County are eager to be part of solution; as Ohioans we are all in this together.”
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday over 600 Ohio businesses have shown interest in participating in this call to service.
Free ukulele lessons online
Want to learn more about playing the ukulele, but were afraid to ask? Join Jason and Sheri Wells-Jensen of the Grand Royale Ukulelists of the Black Swamp (GRUBS) today from 2-2:30 p.m. for the first of three Facebook Live events on the Wood County District Public Library’s FaceBook page.
The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or ukulele playing ability.
Other Ukuleles Live events, all from 2-2:30 p.m. on FaceBook.com/wcdpl, are set for April 13 and 20.
St. Luke’s services online
NORTH BALTIMORE — Journey through Holy Week with St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
All services will be on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ralph.j.mineo.
They are Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.; Good Friday, 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, 10:15 a.m.
County has had 2 fatal crashes in 2020
There have been two fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to three at this time last year, according to a news release by Wood County Safe Communities on Thursday.
April is known as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Ohio. The official designation this year for April has been postponed, due to coronavirus — but that doesn’t mean that distracted driving is still not an issue in the county.
During 2019, there were 188 distracted driving crashes in Wood County. Two of the crashes resulted in fatalities and three involved serious incapacitating injuries. This preventable act could have saved the lives of two individuals, according to the release.
Soil, water district holds fish sale
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a spring fingerling fish sale.
Fish species offered include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Fathead Minnows, and White Amur.
Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or by stopping by the office at 1616 E. Wooster St. (Greenwood Centre – the Courtyard).
Call ahead if stopping by the office, 419-354-5517 #4. Fish pick-up is April 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Payment and order are due to the district office no later than April 21.
Blood analysis program canceled
The 16th annual blood analysis program co-sponsored by the Wood County Hospital Foundation and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation that had been scheduled for April 2h has been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Most registrants have been notified via email or phone. Anyone who has registered and did not receive an email or phone call, should email events@bgchamber.net for details of the postponement. When a new date is scheduled, all registrants will be notified.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 .am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Showers likely at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 52. Breezy. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 48. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 50.