BG man charged with using weapons while intoxicated
A Bowling Green man was charged after he allegedly was drunk and carrying a concealed weapon.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called by the fire department Sunday at 4:34 p.m. to the 700 block of Pearl St.
A firefighter told police that Benjamin Welborn, 21, had a concealed gun in his waistband. The firefighter was concerned because Welborn had reportedly consumed alcohol.
The officer removed Welborn’s gun and he was charged with using weapons while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
Welborn was transported to Wood County Hospital.
Sylvania men charged after BG fight
Two Sylvania men were charged after a Saturday morning fight in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Bowling Green Police Division officers came upon the altercation at 1:27 a.m. Saturday.
Harrison McBean, 22, was charged with assault.
Maximus Bauman, 19, was cited for disorderly conduct/fighting.
A woman reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident and was taken to the hospital.
The fight reportedly started in a downtown bar, then escalated after several men were kicked out.
Woman charged with disorderly conduct at hospital
A Bowling Green State University student was charged after she reportedly threw a cup of water at staff at Wood County Hospital on Sunday morning.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called the hospital emergency room, 950 W. Wooster St., at 3:55 a.m. on a report of a disorderly woman.
Skyla Johnson, 22, who has an on-campus address, was reportedly cursing and throwing objects at the staff.
An officer escorted her out of the hospital and charged Johnson with disorderly conduct.
License plates bent in BG
License plates on approximately 10 vehicles in the 500 block of Clough Street were reportedly bent over the weekend.
The Bowling Green Police Division received a call about the vandalism Sunday morning. Officers then saw that several other plates were bent.
West Evers closes for sewer repair
West Evers Avenue, between Grove and Main streets, will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for sewer repair. The street will be open during overnight hours. Dates of this closure are subject to change and dependent on weather and work progress.
BGSU has electronic waste recycling drive
Bowling Green State University has partnered with its certified electronic waste recycling provider, AIM Ecycling, to provide residents of the City of Bowling Green and the surrounding community with a free, and environmentally-responsible way to dispose of unwanted or outdated electronics.
Electronics will be accepted free of charge to be recycled on April 9 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Ice arena parking lot 10 on the north side, off Mercer Road.
For more information visit https://www.bgsu.edu/campus-sustainability/recycling-waste-reduction/battery-inkjet-cartridge-recycling.html
NO CRT screens, lightbulbs, VHS or cassette tapes, DVDs/CDs, floppy discs or other data storage will be accepted. Only flat screen TVs will be accepted.
NIOT meets virtually Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 pm.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful, and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown (acbrown@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Kiwanis hears from composer/conductor
Composer and Conductor Samuel Adler is the guest speaker at Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
Adler is the composer of more than 400 published works, including five operas, six symphonies, 17 concerti, eight string quartets and five oratorios which have been performed all over the world.
Adler is a professor-emeritus at the Eastman School of Music where he taught for 30 years from 1966-95. From 1997-2017, he was a member of the composition faculty at the Julliard School of Music in New York City. He has appeared as conductor with many major symphony orchestras both in the United States and abroad. He has given master classes and workshops at over 300 universities worldwide.
Pond clinic and fingerling fish sale
BRADNER — The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a pond clinic Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at at Bradner Preserve 11491 Fostoria Road.
Craig Everett, horticulturist with OSU Wood County Extension, will discuss pond management. The event is free and open to the community. Register online at www.woodswcd.com, email julielause@woodswcd.com, or call the district office at 419-354-5517, ext. 4. Light refreshments will be provided.
Fish species offered for the fingerling fish sale include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Hybrid Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Fathead Minnows, and Triploid White Amur.
Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or at the district office 1616 E. Wooster St.(Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard), Bowling Green. Return fish orders and payment to the district office no later than April 18. Fish pick-up is April 26 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds.
Everyone welcome to join drum show
The Rhythm of Change will be presented Friday from 7-8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St.
Join Dale Monnin and his Drum Cafe in person or streaming online for a high-energy interactive performance.
With the Drum Cafe, there are no spectators. Everyone is a part of the performance.
This is hosted by the Doctorate in Organization Development and Change in the Schmidhorst College of Business at Bowling Green State University.
RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdY80vZzO-dYxiGaXChMdzGIZNpc2YrPCZNvoAvAPt64o-b2g/viewform.
St. John XXIII reverse raffle benefits Mom’s House
PERRYSBURG — Tickets are available now for the St. John XXIII Charity reverse raffle, organized by the Knights of Columbus Council 14502 on May 14 at 7 .m.
Tickets are $25 each. The first ticket drawn receives $100. Every 25th ticket drawn receives $25.
The major prices are $1,500, $500, $300, $200 and $100.
The raffle will be held virtually. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Proceeds support Mom’s House of Toledo.
For more information call Donny Burkin at 419-704-3477.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 61. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers at night, mainly before 9pm. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers after 3 p.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely Friday, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 47. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 58.