New Saturday hours at Way library
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave.., will soon be open longer on Saturdays.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, mainly between noon and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 73. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely Thursday mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers on Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 65.