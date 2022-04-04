‘Voices’ hold dinner, concert
The Voices of Harmony barbershop chorus in Bowling Green is planning a Benefit Dinner & Concert.
The event is set for April 16 at Conn Weisenberger – American Legion Post 587, 2020 W. Alexis Road, Toledo. Dinner is from 5-6 p.m., with the concert from 6-8 p.m.
Dinner is pulled pork with beans, coleslaw and potato salad. Water, tea and coffee provided. There will be a cash bar.
Entertainment includes Voices of Harmony, T.M.S. quartet, Anthony Wayne High Schools “Close Harmony” acapella group and Van Buren High School “Knightlife” acapella group.
Tickets, which range from $25 to $15, must be purchased in advance by April 12 at www.thevoicesofharmony.org.
Ticket sales directly go towards offsetting costs for the chorus competing at the Barbershop International Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, this summer, which we’ve qualified for and will be a first for the chorus.
