Kroger evacuated after smell of gas reported
The Bowling Green Fire Division was dispatched to Kroger on Friday morning for a smell of natural gas.
The call came in at 7:29 a.m. to the store at 1094 N. Main St.
When crews arrived, the building had already been evacuated.
“They were already out when we arrived,” said Deputy Chief Aaron Baer.
Firefighters walked through the store, but did not detect anything, he said. Maintenance crews shut down the furnaces.
The scene was cleared at 7:49 a.m. and patrons were allowed to re-enter.
Haskins holds online meeting
HASKINS — Due to the current health emergency, village council will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. via video conference. The log in information is:
https://zoom.us/j/784038212?pwd=UG1ycTV1K1ZMVjBEQnZPQUI2VVBuZz09
Meeting ID: 784 038 212
Password: 204989
Birth
Alyssa Zielinski and Trevor Robbins, a daughter, April 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 39.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 62. A chance of rain after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of rain at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 65. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 55.