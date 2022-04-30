County has 66 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,748 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 66 cases since April 14.
There have been 354 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,097hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,116 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,697,058 confirmed cases and 38,428 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting six cases from April 13-19. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 756 since Jan. 10.
West Poe, Darlyn intersection closes
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will replace a fire hydrant at the southeast corner of the intersection of West Poe Road and Darlyn Drive on Wednesday.
As a result, the intersection of West Poe and Darlyn will be closed south of the intersection, and eastbound traffic on Poe Road will be shifted into the center turn lane around the work zone. This work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last until early afternoon, depending on weather and progress of work.
Perrysburg sewer rehab project continues
PERRYSBURG — Effective immediately, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is open.
Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Indiana Avenue, between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive for finish work and restoration by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. Through May, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work.
Through May, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue is closed. All work is weather permitting. The project investment is $747,000 and the project will be complete in June.
Exchange Club hears about Welcome BG
Mojabeng Kamala will be the speaker at the Exchange Club of Bowling Green’s meeting on May 10. The club meets weekly at the Bowling Green Country Club at noon.
Kamala is the coordinator for Welcome BG, which launched in 2019, and will be speaking about the immigrant experience in BG. Kamala is from South Africa and has been in the U.S. since 1978. She has an undergraduate degree from Ball State University (political science and criminal justice and criminology) and master’s degree in Public Administration – Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Toledo.
She worked for years in law enforcement in Lucas County and in interior design. She enjoys volunteering at Wood County Hospice, Medici Circle (sponsors of the arts at BGSU) and as a board member of the Wood County District Public Library Foundation.
As the coordinator of WBG, she has secured a steering committee of 13 recognized leaders in their sectors who work to promote BG as a safe, inclusive and diverse community for refugees and immigrants.
The public is welcome to attend the meetings. The cost of lunch is $13, cash only.
For question about this event or the Exchange Club, contact Jenny Swope, 419-806-4202.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 56. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 73. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 70. A chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely Tuesday, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 64. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.