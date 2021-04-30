County cases increase by 41, Wood stays red
There have been 12,941 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 41 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 10 average cases per day.
There have been 217 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 637 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are eight zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 38 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 32 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 59,242 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 45.29% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,658,250 vaccines started, affecting 39.85% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 284 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County. Last week the number was 331.
Statewide, there are 900,146 confirmed cases and 19,188 confirmed deaths.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, a roll and pie for $9.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone or 1 p.m. Masks are required.
BG Council committee talks sustainability
The sustainability committee of Bowling Green Council will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss the development of a climate action plan.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings. The public is also welcome to attend in person where social distancing practices will be observed.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on May 7 at 8 am via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings. Public comments may be sent in advance to bgcity@bgohio.org.
Find military ancestors with history program
WATERVILLE — The Waterville Historical Society program Finding Your Military Ancestors will be held via Zoom on May 19.
Local historian and researcher Ann Hurley will be sharing ideas for genealogy research.
The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested can contact Julia Wiley jwiley@rcolaw.com to register.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light south wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 78. Showers likely at night, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers on Monday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.