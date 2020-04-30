Long-term care coronavirus cases spike
Long-term care cases of coronavirus in Wood County have almost doubled from numbers reported last week, according to a Wednesday update posted by the health department.
There are 118 long-term care cases, including 92 residents and 26 staff. This includes confirmed and probable. The health department updates the long-term case numbers on Wednesdays.
Last week at this time, there were 57 long-term care cases.
They were also broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 15 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 13 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 45 residents, two staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, three residents, six staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, one resident, zero staff
In Wood County there are 157 total cases, confirmed and probably. There have been 20 deaths. There are 48 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-98 and includes 66 men and 91 women. The median age is 71.
Statewide, there are 16,601 confirmed cases, with 856 deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. The median age is 51.
Ad deadline approaching for fair edition
Businesses wanting to place an ad in the Wood County Fair Premium book need to contact the Sentinel-Tribune by end of day Friday.
The Wood County Fair Premium book is still being produced on June 2 for the 147th Wood County Fair. Call an advertising representative at 419-352-4611.
BG Municipal Court requires masks
Starting Friday, visitors to the Bowling Green Municipal Court will be required to wear a face mask, scarf, shield or other face covering, due to coronavirus.
Six-foot social distancing shall be maintained, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
The court will not provide face masks or have them available for the general public.
Visitors will have their temperatures taken and be asked basic health questions. Visitors with temperatures of 100 degrees or more or that have been exposed to Covid-19 will be denied entry. Attorneys are required to contact and inform their clients of the face covering requirement.
The court asks anyone affected by the coronavirus to reach out to their attorneys or the court before they come to the courthouse. This includes anyone who made recent trips to areas with widespread coronavirus cases, those who had close contact with the travelers and people diagnosed with the virus.
The court continues to make reasonable accommodations to reschedule hearings or allow parties to appear by phone or video.
Rossford Marina opens Saturday
ROSSFORD — The city of Rossford is planning to open the Rossford Marina on Saturday.
Patrons of the marina will be asked to abide by all safety protocols including maintaining the 6-foot social distancing guidelines between themselves and other boaters.
The marina will be monitored and any patrons congregating in groups will be asked to disperse.
“The City of Rossford wishes to provide a safe boating experience for the patrons of the marina and we are counting on the cooperation of all to ensure this can be done safely,” the city posted on its Facebook page.
Contact the City of Rossford at 419-666-0210 with questions.
South Grove closes for senior center work
In conjunction with the new Wood County Senior Center construction, South Grove Street will be closed to traffic from West Wooster Street to Clough Street.
The closure will occur from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, reopening each night. The closure is required to perform sanitary and storm sewer connections.
Eat chicken barbecue on Saturday
A chicken barbecue fundraiser, with only 250 chickens to be sold, will be held Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St. The cost is $10.
On the menu is a half chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and butter and dessert. The chicken will be prepared by Hills Catering of Napoleon.
Hot dog night in Bradner
BRADNER — On Friday, the Bradner American Legion American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., is having a Tony Packo’s Hot Dog Night from 5-8 p.m.
Get the hotdog with chips and cole slaw for $7. Call in orders at 419-288-3634, or drive by.
Woodville cancels 4th of July Celebration
WOODVILLE — The Woodville 4th of July Celebration Committee has canceled the 78th Woodville 4th of July Celebration planned for July 2-4, due to coronavirus.
The Celebration Committee has made this difficult decision with guidance from the Village of Woodville, Woodville Police Department and Woodville Twp Fire Department, the committee said in a Wednesday news release.
“As of April 27, parades, fairs, festivals and carnivals remain on the State of Ohio’s list of events that are to remain closed until further notice. Not knowing when the order will be lifted makes it impossible to move forward with either planning the Celebration or fundraising to offset the cost of the fireworks,” the committee stated.
“Over the years, not even torrential downpours, extreme heat, or a flood could shut us down. We did everything possible to hold the celebration for the community. Unfortunately, there is very little we can do against a pandemic and so in 2020, we must postpone the celebration for the safety of our community.”
Next year’s event is set for July 1-3.
Birth
Angela and Anthony Crippen, a daughter, April 28, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 53. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 62. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 60.
Extended: A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.