US 6, Ohio 795 work planned
U.S. 6, at Van Tassel Road, Weston, may experience lane restrictions for a culvert replacement on Van Tassel Road beginning Wednesday, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation update. The estimated completion is mid-April. Van Tassel Road will be closed south of the intersection.
Ohio 795 at Lemoyne Road, Millbury, may experience lane restrictions for signal replacement. The estimated completion is May.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
Library offers free COVID-19 home test kits through curbside service
The Wood County District Public Library is distributing free COVID-19 home test kits.
If patrons would like to pick up kits, they can call 419-352-5050 to request them via curbside service.
Curbside services hours are Monday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
For information visit wcdpl.org/curbside-pickup.
Council continues rental discussions
The community improvement committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held in the council chamb er located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to continue discussions regarding proposed rental registration legislation.
The meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny on, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 44.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.