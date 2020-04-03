Coronavirus cases up to 18
There are 18 cases of coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update posted on Thursday afternoon.
There are 11 hospitalizations. There have been zero deaths. The age range is 20-71 and includes seven men and 11 women. The median age is 57.
Ohio cases total 2,902, with 802 hospitalizations. There have been 81 deaths and the age range is younger than 1 to 99. It includes 49% men and 51% women. The median age is 53.
Courthouse access restricted
Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Wood Court Common Pleas Courts have restricted access.
Administrative Judge Alan Mayberry has ordered limited access to courtrooms and is limiting court activity to only essential functions.
Direct parties, defendants and victims may be permitted access.
Family and friends will not be allowed entrance.
“Our goal is to keep everyone healthy and we have the best odds of doing so if we limit those who may have been exposed,” Mayberry said.
Auto title office — not to be confused with BMV — is closed to public
These past few weeks there has been confusion in regards to the responsibilities of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Wood County Clerk of Courts Auto Title Office, according to a news release from the clerk of courts.
This confusion heightened when the governor’s order closed all BMVs, except for the selected few to process CDL licenses.
Citizens have confused the Clerk of Courts Auto Title Office with the local Bureau of Motor Vehicles, said Cindy A. Hofner, Wood County Clerk of Courts.
“I wanted to provide information so all citizens can be informed, and to alleviate any confusion this may have caused,” she said.
The Clerk of Court Title Office maintains and issues all titles, which is record of ownership for all automobiles, watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and mobile homes.
Contact the office at 419-354-9181 for more information.
The Clerk of Courts Title Office does not process driver’s licenses, state I.D. cards or vehicle registration (license plates). Contact bmv.ohio.gov. for direction on these types of transactions.
The Wood County Clerk of Courts Title Office is currently closed to the public with the signing of House Bill 197. Anyone with an emergency who needs to obtain an Ohio title, should contact the clerk of court’s office by the phone number listed above.
Library board meets today
The Wood County District Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting, related to the coronavirus crisis, today at 5.
The general public may “attend” via a streaming link that is below. There will be no public participation.
https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/22a6fb0a-637b-4d2f-8107-3e60d7c05f08
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers at night, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.