Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion Post, 209 West Crocker St., will hold a baked steak dinner on Sunday. The menu is a baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes, with or with-out gravy, roll, dessert and a drink. The cost is $10. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. or until they run out of food.
Call 419-288-3634 to reserve a dinner, or stop by the post and eat in the hall.
BGHS Model UN holds MiniMUN
Bowling Green High School Model UN will be hosting its annual Model UN conference for local seventh and eighth graders. Interested BGHS students may also attend.
The conference is called MiniMUN. This year’s topic is called the PoLitical Agency on Neptunian Extra-Terrestrials (PLANET). Students will represent countries that they have been given and have researched and will meet in a crisis committee to discuss the landing of aliens on some World Heritage Sites.
The conference will take place on Saturday in the Performing Arts Center.
This is a learning conference which introduces students to Model UN, parliamentary procedure, debate and negotiation. The topic is fun and light-hearted to allow the middle school students to focus their energy on the perspective of their assigned country and the usage of parliamentary procedure.
The guest speaker will be Bryan Hopkins, propulsion engineer at Blue Origin in Kent, Washington.
The students will be decorating postcards which will be mailed to Blue Origin and launched into space. Blue Origin then returns the postcards with a stamp that says the card went up in space.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m. Sunday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 69. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers on Tuesday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 64. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.