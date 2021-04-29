BG man struck by a car in Marion Twp.
FINDLAY — A Bowling Green man was struck by a car on U.S. 24 on Tuesday, according to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At 9:33 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a call about a pedestrian who was struck near Township Road 243 in Marion Township.
Brian Hutchison, 34, Bowling Green, was a passenger in a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country that had stopped in the road.
Hutchison exited the van and was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Spencer Stanley, 19, Howard, who was eastbound on Route 224.
Hutchison was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with incapacitating injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to the patrol.
Also on scene were Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hanco EMS, Washington Fire Department and Dick’s Towing.
Outdoor sirens will sound at 1 on Saturday, not 10
The Wood County outdoor warning sirens monthly test will be conducted on Saturday at 1 p.m. instead of the regular 10 a.m. test time, according to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
This is a temporary change in the testing time. The regular test time of 10 a.m. will resume on June 5.
As with any testing date, the test will be suspended if there is threatening weather in the area.
Man warned for trespass after sleeping naked outside BG business
A man found sleeping behind a Bowling Green business was given a criminal warning for trespass.
On Tuesday at 2:05 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were called on a report of a man sleeping naked at the back of a business in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Police located the man, who is 64 and from Harrison Township, Michigan, sleeping in a corner next to a generator. When police saw him, he had pants and socks on and said he was sleeping and trying to get some sun.
He told police he was traveling on foot from Canada to Florida and stopped to get some rest.
When advised of the complaint, Williams said he would gather up his belongs and continue traveling south.
Birth
Shamber and Adam Perry, a son, April 27, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 37.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.