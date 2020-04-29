Two more coronavirus deaths in county
A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s are the latest people to die from coronavirus, according to a Tuesday update from the Wood County Health Department. There have been 20 deaths total.
There are 146 cases, confirmed and probable, in Wood County. That includes 45 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-98 and the median age is 71 There are 61 men and 85 women with coronavirus.
There are 57 long-term care cases. That number is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 16,128 confirmed cases and 757 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106.
Firefly Nights canceled
Firefly Nights, a popular festival held four times a year, will be canceled for 2020, due to coronavirus.
“It is with deep sadness to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Firefly Nights Festival series,” a Facebook post announced on Monday.
“As an organization dedicated to our community, our sponsors and our volunteers, we must do our part in protecting our supporters.”
Firefly organizers urges it supporters to support the Bowling Green community.
“In the meantime, let’s continue to support our town. Like or share a social media post, make an online purchase, pre-pay for a future service, order take out and enjoy a picnic on your lawn. Together we will be stronger.”
Perrysburg’s music summer series canceled
PERRYSBURG — The Music at the Market summer concert series has been cancelled as a result of public health concerns and performance limitations due to the necessity of social distancing.
The weekly summer concert series was slated to begin June 4 and run through Aug. 27. Music at the Market is presented by Mercy Health, the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, and coordinated by Main ART-ery.
The music series is a weekly summer time staple and runs in conjunction with the Perrysburg Farmers Market in historic downtown Perrysburg.
“we are sorry to disappoint our devoted audience with this cancellation but it’s important to take all precautions to protect our community and musicians from the spread of Covid 19,” said Sandy Latchem, executive director of the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are looking forward to opening the 2021 season on Thursday, June 3, 2021 with the talented musicians we were going to present this summer.”
For more information, contact Main ART-ery at info@mainart-ery.com.
Births
Kristina and Josh Ellins, a son, April 27, Wood County Hospital.
Amber Boyer and Nicholas Mullins, a daughter, April 27, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers. High near 53. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 61. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 63.