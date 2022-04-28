Wood County prom patrol blitz begins
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn announced that the Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol over the prom season thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. This blitz will run through May 31.
Deputies will pay particular attention for violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield and speeding, which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, visit http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.
Weston cemetery board changes meeting
WESTON — The May meeting of the Weston Cemetery Board of Trustees has been changed to Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Weston Village Hall.
Lake changes May school board meeting
MILLBURY — The May meeting for the Lake Local Schools Board of Education has been moved to May 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the middle school media center.
Walbridge parks meeting planned
WALBRIDGE — There will be a village council parks and recreation committee meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the administration building.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Frost is likely Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. East wind around 8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Extended: A chance of showers Saturday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers likely at night, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Sunday, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 68. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 64.