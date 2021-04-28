F-16 pilots conduct nighttime training
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights through Thursday, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
Museum offers behind the scenes tours
The Wood County Museum will be hosting guided behind-the-scenes tours on May 6, starting at 6 p.m.
Tours will take place every 30 minutes and last about an hour. They will be led by museum staff, Holly Kirkendall and Marissa Muniz, and museum volunteer Daniel Hergert. Guests will get to explore the museum outbuildings that are not typically open to the public, including the hog barn, log cabin, chicken coop and various other buildings.
This will be a rain or shine event.
Each tour group will be limited to 15 people to allow for social distancing. Masks are required inside the museum buildings.
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Tours must be reserved ahead of time by calling 419-352-0967 or stopping into the museum.
The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road.
Birth
India and Markeece Hildreth, a son, April 21, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Showers continue overnight until 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 58 and a low around 36. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 64 and a low around 49. On Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 74.