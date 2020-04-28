Coronavirus deaths in Wood County total 18
There has been another death in Wood County attributed to coronavirus.
A man in his 80s is the latest death, according to a health department update posted on Monday.
There are 139 total cases, which includes confirmed and probable.
There are 42 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-98. The median age is 70. There are 57 men and 82 women.
There are 57 long-term care cases. That number is updated once a week on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 15,699 cases. There have been 712 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.
Human relations commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom.
The public may watch the meeting live on the city’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Birth
Nouf Alrehaili and Rayan Aloraini, a daughter, April 25, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 63. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 62. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 70. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers on Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 65.