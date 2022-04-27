Health board calls special meeting
The Wood County Health Department’s Board of Health will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss business related to the department’s financial division.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the board conference room at the health department, located at 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
BG Tree Commission holds photo contest
The City of Bowling Green Tree Commission reminds residents of the 5th annual photo contest. The commissioners want to raise awareness of Bowling Green’s Urban Forest that is found both on public and private property.
In 2022, citizens are asked to submit photos highlighting trees in all four seasons of the year: winter, spring, summer, and fall.
The contest runs through October 31. In November, the public will vote for the top photo in each category. The top photo will receive a $25 gift certificate from a local nursery or garden center and a print of their photo from Main Street Photo.
Eligibility:
• Any amateur photographer residing in Bowling Green
• Photos must be taken within the Bowling Green city limits
• Photo must be of a tree and not other landscape plants such as shrubs, annuals and perennials
Photos may be entered online at www.bgohio.org/TreePhotoContestEntryForm
Forecast
Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy overnight with a low around 34. Areas of frost after 5 a.m.
Extended: Sunny Friday, areas of frost before 9 a.m. High near 58. Partly cloudy overnight with a low around 39. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 62. A 40% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. On Sunday, a 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.