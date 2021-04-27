Wood County active cases increase by 57
There have been 12,99 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 57 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 217 deaths, up one from Thursday.
There have been 634 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 6,147 males and 6,696 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 58,542 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 44.75% of the population. The number was 57,790 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 4,581,652 vaccines started, affecting 39.20% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 1,065,702 confirmed cases and 19,122 Ohio resident deaths.
Birth
Andrea Bankey and Keith Brown, a son, April 24, Wood County Hospital
Forecast
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and a thunderstorm possible overnight. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 62 and a low around 40. On Saturday, sunny, with a high near 64.