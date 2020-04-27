County has 17 coronavirus deaths
Two men are the latest Wood County deaths due to coronavirus, over the weekend according to a health department update.
A man in his 70s and a man in his 80s have died.
There are 130 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Wood County.
There are 57 long-term care cases. That number includes 45 residents and 12 staff members. This statistic is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 41 Wood County hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-98, with a median age of 69. There are 53 men and 77 women.
Statewide, there are 14,983 confirmed cases and 671 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.
Food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will also be an additional free box of food handed out by Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.
There will be a new drive-thru setup this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of viruses. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions.
For more information, contact the church at 419-353-0682.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night, then showers after 11 p.m. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers on Wednesday, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 61. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 71.