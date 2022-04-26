St. Mark’s Lutheran Academy holds chicken BBQ
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, will host a drive-through chicken barbecue as a fundraiser to support its new preschool, St. Mark’s Academy.
The BBQ is Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Meals will include a half chicken, roll, coleslaw, baked potato and green beans for $12.
For more information, call 419-353-9305.
BGSU VP is Rotary Club speaker
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Cecilia Castellano, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Outcomes of Bowling Green State University.
Her subject will be “How Enrollment Management Has Changed in the Past 30 Years at BGSU.”
The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Rossford SOS Club hosts pancake breakfast
ROSSFORD — The Rossford High School Serving Our Soldiers Club is holding a pancake breakfast Saturday to benefit Flag City Honor Flight.
The breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. in the junior/senior high school cafeteria. The meal will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit cup, juice, milk and coffee.
The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for senior citizens.
This group of students does several events throughout the year to benefit military families and sends care packages to local military members who are currently overseas.
Birth
Monica and Marc Socha, a daughter, April 22, Wood County Hospital
Forecast
Tonight: Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 14 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Widespread frost overnight, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Extended: Widespread frost Thursday before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 and a low around 38. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 60 and a low around 41. On Saturday, a 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.