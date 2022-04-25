BG utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for tonight is canceled due to lack of official business requiring board action.
The next meeting will be May 9 at 5 p.m. in council chambers at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Take unused drugs to Meijer
April 30 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and Meijer pharmacists expect to collect three tons of unused and potentially harmful medications. The retailer, who accepts unused and expired pharmacy drugs year-round, seeks to help customers avoid medication accidents while providing a secure place to dispose of them.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Customers can simply visit a Meijer store and drop off medications in the drug take-back kiosks near the pharmacy. Opioids, controlled substances and over-the-counter medications are all accepted. To find their nearest pharmacy, customers can visit Meijer.com/Pharmacy.
Forecast
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers after 1 p.m. Temperature falling to around 57 by 5 p.m. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low around 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 34.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 50 and a low around 34. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 57 and a low around 42. On Friday, partly sunny with a high near 62.