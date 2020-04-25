County has 118 coronavirus cases
There are 118 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Wood County, according to a Friday afternoon update.
There are 57 long-term care cases. That number includes 45 residents and 12 staff members.
There have been 15 deaths. There are 40 Wood County hospitalizations.
The age range is 20-96, with a median age of 69. There are 51 men and 67 women.
Statewide, there are 14,581 confirmed cases and 649 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.
Births
Melissa Billman and Gabriel Delacerda, a daughter, April 24, Wood County Hospital.
Jessica Walter and Joseph Snyder, a daughter, April 22, Wood County Hospital.
Juana Karina Alba and Jose Martinez, a son, April 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 42. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 53. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 58. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.