NIOT continues domestic terrorism series
On Tuesday from 7-8 p.m., Not in Our Town (NIOT) will host Bowling Green Police Detective Louis Espinosa from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force for the second of a three-part series about the rise of extremism and domestic terrorism.
Espinosa will share information about strategies extremist organizations use to recruit new members, indicators that individuals may be engaged in extremist activities, and strategies that parents, caregivers, educators, and community members can use to identify and address potentially dangerous behaviors.
The presentation will be on Zoom.
To register and receive the zoom link, visit https://bgsu edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtcu2trTouGt2aOv8IWbkIzu813JwtiD0d or www.bgsu.edu/notinourtown.
For any questions regarding the event, contact niot@bgsu.edu.
BG Parks & Recreation Board meets
The City of Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Board will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Kiwanis Memorial Shelter located in City Park.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Brothers cited for fighting over game
Bowling Green police cited two brothers after being called to their apartment for a suspected domestic disturbance.
On Thursday at approximately 4:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Merry Avenue for reports of people screaming. A 911 caller from across the street stated it sounded like a possible domestic violence incident.
Upon their arrival, both Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University police could hear screaming.
A BGPD patrolman observed through a broken window Jordan Ditch on top of Jacob Ditch on a couch. Jordan Ditch was screaming at his brother and they appeared to be in a physical altercation.
Jordan Ditch was told to open the door and both were ordered out of the residence.
Neither had any injuries and they claimed they were arguing about a game.
Jacob Ditch, 35, and Jordan Ditch, 31, each were cited for disorderly conduct/fighting.
Forecast
Today: Showers, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 38.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 68 and a low around 53. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82. A 30% chance of showers overnight. Low around 62. On Wednesday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.