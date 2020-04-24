County has two more coronavirus deaths
There have been 15 Wood County deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to a Thursday health department update.
The two deaths were a man and a woman in their 80s, with underlying health conditions.
There are 103 cases, confirmed and probable, in the county. There are 40 hospitalizations. The age range is 20-96 and the median age is 63. There are 43 men and 60 women with COVID-19.
There are 57 long-term cases, including 45 residents and 12 staff members. They were also broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 13 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 22 residents, six staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 10 residents, zero staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, zero residents, one staff member
JFS suspends housing, utility assistance program
The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services has stopped accepting requests for assistance through the COVID-19 Housing and Utility Assistance program at this time, it was announced Wednesday.
If additional funds become available and the ability to accept new requests resumes, notification will be sent out to the community.
Assistance is still being provided on a first come/first serve basis for those whose requests were received prior to Thursday.
Assistance with current requests will continue until funds are exhausted or by order of the agency director. Those in need of rental assistance and facing eviction or those with a utility disconnection notice may still contact the agency at 419-373-6987.
BG meetings canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
The May 6 planning commission meeting has been canceled.
The May 13 Zoning board of appeals meeting has been canceled.
South East Ambulance District cancels meeting
BRADNER — The regular monthly meeting of the South East Ambulance District on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Township Building is canceled.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then showers likely after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Showers at night. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely on Sunday, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 57. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.