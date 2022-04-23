County has 75 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,642 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 75 cases since April 14.
There have been 353 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,096 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,053 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,688,327 confirmed cases and 38,360 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting 15 cases from April 13-19. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 750 since Jan. 10.
Birth
Lauren and Skyler Blandy, a daughter, April 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 14 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers likely at night, mainly after 8 p,m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers on Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 55. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 60.