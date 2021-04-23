County cases increase by 41, Wood stays red
There have been 12,843 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 41 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 14 average cases per day.
There have been 216 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 626 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 10 zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 76 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 49 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 57,790 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 44.2% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,487,779 vaccines started, affecting 38.4% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 331 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County.
Statewide, there are 892,447 confirmed cases and 19,033 confirmed deaths.
Taxicab license board meeting set
The Bowling Green Taxicab License Board will meet in council chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Monday at 2 p.m. to review and consider taxi license applications.
Waterline work near Weston
WESTON — Through May 3, Northwestern Water and Sewer District crews will be in and near the village, and west of Bowling Green along U.S. 6, and Poe and Euler roads for waterline maintenance.
This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout the District through December.
Perrysburg safety meeting canceled
PERRYSBURG — Due to a lack of agenda items, the Perrysburg Council’s Safety Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. has been canceled. The next safety committee meeting is scheduled for May 25, at 6 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 57. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers at night, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 58. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.