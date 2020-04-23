Wood County has 98 coronavirus cases
There are 98 coronavirus cases, confirmed and possible, in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
There have been 13 deaths. There are 40 hospitalizations. The age range is 20-96 and includes 41 men and 57 women. The median age is 62.
There are 57 long-term cases, including 45 residents and 13 staff members. They were also broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 13 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 22 residents, six staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 10 residents, zero staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, zero residents, one staff member
The long-term care facilities numbers are updated on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 13,609 confirmed cases and 584 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.
Northwest Ohio COVID-19 resources available
The Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University has developed a coronavirus resources webpage that includes resources at the local, state, and federal level for Northwest Ohio businesses, employees and community members impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In its role as an Economic Development Administration University Center, a member of the State of Ohio’s Rural University Program, and part of BGSU’s role as a public university dedicated to promoting the public good, the Center for Regional Development is committed to providing resources and tools to assist local governments, businesses and workers across the 27-county region as they recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRD’s search tool and interactive map allows users to find resources for COVID-19 impacts in Northwest Ohio. Search for a specific service and see which providers are closest.
The web app includes more than 200 resources and focuses on those that provide food assistance, social services, and business assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRD continues to add resources and expand the counties included. To add an organization’s information to the webpage or web app, visit crd@bgsu.edu.
Toledo foundation gives $62,000 in grants
TOLEDO – A food program based in Perrysburg was one of several groups to be awarded a grant from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.
The Board of Trustees of Greater Toledo Community Foundation recently approved seven grants totaling $62,000 from the COVID-19 Response Fund to support northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofit organizations, bringing the total distributed in four weeks to more than $262,000.
The Foundation of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, to support the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo feeding programs which serve multiple organizations in Northwest Ohio, was selected.
Other organizations getting grants:
Connecting Kids to Meals: to provide food to families and children impacted by COVID-19.
Dundee Community Schools: to support the Backpack Brigade program.
Liberty Center of Sandusky County: to support increased food costs at a homeless shelter.
Luther Home of Mercy: to serve individuals with developmental disabilities through increased staff time and the provision of food supplies.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio: to support new expenses related to COVID-19 including hotel stays and increased staff costs.
Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center: to deliver meal kits to seniors in the Old South End of Toledo.
Greater Toledo Community Foundation created the COVID-19 Response Fund to support Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofit organizations as they assist in responding to the spread of COVID-19 in the community and experience financial challenges in doing so.
Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund at GTCF are needed to meet the huge demand for aid to Toledo Region residents affected by COVID-19’s economic consequences.
Donations can be made online at https://toledocf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list
GTCF will continue to make grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund as long as donations are received. GTCF will provide grants to northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofits and will not be giving money directly to individuals. GTCF is distributing 100 percent of funds raised.
Birth
Megan and David Cromley, a son, April 21, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41.
Extended: A chance of showers Saturday. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 56. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.