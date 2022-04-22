BG warns of spam utility calls
The City of Bowling Green Utilities Business Office was recently made aware that some residents have received calls warning that their utilities would be shut off if individuals did not pay balances in gift cards. Residents, who receive a call making similar demands or asking for account information, should not respond and are urged to report the phone number to the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-2571.
Residents, delinquent on their utility account, can expect to receive an automated phone call and a delinquent letter in addition to their bills. They may be subject to disconnection when temperatures are above 32 degrees. Residents will never be asked to pay their City of Bowling Green utility bill with gift cards.
Payments may be made online via credit card or in person via cash or check at the City Administration Building. Residents, who have questions about their bill, are encouraged to check their account online or call the Utilities Business Office at 419-354-6252. Information on Utility Bill Pay Assistance is available at www.bgohio.org.
Sewer work closes West Reed
West Reed Avenue, between North Grove and North Main streets, will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for sewer repair.
The street will be open during overnight hours. Dates of this closure are subject to change and dependent on weather and work progress.
Church offers ecological dialogue
PERRYSBURG — On April 30, Zoar Lutheran Church will host a day-long practical workshop entitled God’s Creation Needs the Church; God’s Church Needs Creation.
Church leaders of all stripes will benefit from the resources and perspectives guest speaker Rev. Leah Schade will present.
It is open to all in the hope of enriching the ecological dialogue in the region.
This workshop is for clergy, worship leaders, youth leaders and laity looking for tools to minister amid the climate crisis. The workshop will equip participants with ideas for sermons, teaching, youth group activities, adult education, worship plannin and community building.
The workshop will run from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Register by Thursday by calling the church office at 419-874-4346. The registration fee is $20 per person, payable on the day of the event.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. South wind around 14 mph.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 55. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 60.