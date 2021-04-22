Man arrested for failing to pay tab at BG restaurant
A man who refused to pay his restaurant tab has been arrested and taken to jail.
On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to Fricker`s, 1720 E. Wooster St. for a man refusing to pay his tab.
The manager said due to a shift change, Jeffrey P. Westmark’s tab was closed out and he was unable to pay the bill, which amounted to $33.65.
Westmark, 35, of Maumee, told police he had no means to pay the bill, according to the police report.
He was arrested for theft and taken to jail. He was released Wednesday on an own recognizance bond.
Immigration reform discussion is tonight
La Conexión, in collaboration with the NW Ohio Immigrant Rights Network and the Bowling Green State University Latin American and Latina/o/x Studies Cluster, have organized a virtual educational event open to the community to make the case for immigration reform.
Join in Immigration Reform: A Vital Piece of Ohio’s Future tonight at 6. To register to attend via Zoom, visit http://bit.ly/OhioImmigration.
The panel of speakers:
Eddie Taveras, New York State Immigration Director for FWD.us, a national organization instrumental in the development of some of the recently introduced immigration bills.
Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, a member of the Welcome Dayton initiative and the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force, and a pioneer in developing welcoming policies and practices for law enforcement when interacting with limited English proficiency individuals.
Karla Mendoza, a Dreamer and local immigration advocate.
Not In Our Town BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown location.
Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairpersons, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) or Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Health department holds vaccination clinics
The Wood County Health Department will hold coronavirus vaccine clinics this week for individuals who are 16 years of age and older. All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Those who wish to schedule appointments in advance can do so using the ArmorVax app, at http://www.ArmorVax.com or by calling 419-823-9512.
· Perrysburg Heights Community Association, today 3-8 p.m.
· Bowling Green Middle School, Friday 3-8 p.m.
· Northwood Local Schools Cafeteria, Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
· Eastwood Elementary School, Sunday 2-6 p.m.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held every Monday from noon-6 p.m. at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road. Appointment times may be assigned upon arrival as needed to maintain social distancing protocols. Children who are age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.
For the most recent information on vaccine availability or to schedule an appointment, go to http://vaccine.woodcountyhealth.org/ or call 419-823-9512.
Wing night supports legion
BRADNER — The American Legion, 209 W. Crocker St., is having wing night on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.
Get eight jumbo wings, tater tots and homemade coleslaw for $9. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for take out or dine in. Social distancing will be implemented.
Nominate BG Bicycle Spokesperson of the Year
The Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission is sponsoring the annual Bicycle Spokesperson of the Year award.
Nomination forms for this award are now available on the city’s website (www.bgohio.org). Any Bowling Green citizen can be nominated who exemplifies the spirit of bicycling through involvement in biking, bike safety or bike-related activities.
Nominations must be submitted by May 12. For questions or more information call the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department at 419-354-6225.
Forecast
Tonight: Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 14 mph.
Friday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Showers likely Saturday, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 9. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 60. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 80.