Coronavirus stats include long-term care
Of the 90 Wood County coronavirus cases, 51 are in long-term care, according to the health department update posted Tuesday afternoon.
The 51 cases include 38 residents and 13 staff members. They were also broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 13 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 17 residents, six staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, eight residents, one staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, one staff member.
There has been one death since Wednesday. The man was in his 60s, with underlying health conditions.
The 90 cases in Wood County are probable and confirmed. There are 36 hospitalizations. There are 38 men and 52 women with cornavirus. The age range is 20-96, with a median age of 64.
Statewide, there are 12,516 confirmed cases. There have been 491 confirmed deaths. The age range is under 1 to 106, with a median age of 51.
BGSU holding coronavirus town hall
A virtual town hall on Bowling Green State University’s response to the coronavirus global pandemic will be held by President Rodney Rogers and Provost Joe Whitehead.
It is set for Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and will be streamed on the president’s website.
This virtual town hall is open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and families and friends.
Rogers and Whitehead will provide updates regarding the university’s COVID-19 actions and plans, and will answer questions. Questions may be submitted in the Facebook thread or email president@bgsu.edu.
Northwest Ohio coronavirus resources available
The Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University has developed a coronavirus resources webpage that includes resources at the local, state, and federal level for Northwest Ohio businesses, employees and community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its role as an Economic Development Administration University Center, a member of the State of Ohio’s Rural University Program, and part of BGSU’s role as a public university dedicated to promoting the public good, the Center for Regional Development is committed to providing resources and tools to assist local governments, businesses and workers across the 27-county region as they recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRD’s search tool and interactive map allows users to find resources for COVID-19 impacts in Northwest Ohio. Search for a specific service and see which providers are closest.
The web app includes more than 200 resources and focuses on those that provide food assistance, social services, and business assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRD continues to add resources and expand the counties included. To add an organization’s information to the webpage or web app, visit crd@bgsu.edu.
Birth
Amanda and Zachary Pahl, a daughter, April 21, Wood County Hospital.
