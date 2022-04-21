BG Historic Preservation Commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, third floor conference room, 304 N. Church St.
BG school board holds meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 83. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 58. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 54.