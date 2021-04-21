Work on new water tower starts in Lake Township
MILLBURY — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announces the start of construction for the elevated water tank project in Lake Township. The project was awarded to Landmark Structures for $4 million.
The tank is being built near Lemoyne Road, between Latcha and Hanley roads. Residents can expect additional construction traffic in this area. Shoulder restrictions are possible on Lemoyne Road. No lane restrictions or water service interruptions are expected at this time and will be announced, if necessary. Work on the project will continue through August.
The tank will distribute water from the City of Toledo and serve approximately 8,000 homes and businesses in Rossford, Northwood and Walbridge, as well as Lake, Troy and Perrysburg townships.
The project will include the construction of a 1.5 MG elevated storage tank and a 16-inch diameter water main to provide for better flow distribution and redundancy. The additional storage will improve water quality and flow during normal operations and provide increased capacity during a water emergency.
BG rental talks continue
The community improvement committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m in the Veterans Building located in City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave., to continue discussions regarding rental registration, licensing and inspections legislation.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings. The public is also welcome to attend in person where social distancing practices will be observed.
Historic preservation committee meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The meeting can be attended in-person or viewed live at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
VFW Post serves perch dinner
A lake perch or fried shrimp dinner will be served Friday at VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., from 4:30-7 p.m.
The dinner includes shrimp or perch, baked potato, baked beans, roll and Buggy Whip cookie.
This is carryout only and the cost is $10.
Custar Council considers road project
CUSTAR — Village council will hold a second special meeting tonight at 7:35 at the legion hall. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a potential road project with time-sensitive pricing.
BGSU named Voter Friendly Campus for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, Bowling Green State University has been recognized as a Voter Friendly Campus by the Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. The designation stems from the University’s commitment to empowering students with the information and tools needed to participate in the 2020 Presidential Election.
BGSU’s selection comes after leaders and students from the University’s Center for Public Impact drafted an action plan, set goals and evaluated BGSU’s efforts to make the legal right to vote accessible to members of the campus community. The plan and evaluation were then submitted to the Campus Vote Project and NASPA for final review.
BGSU is one of only 15 Voter Friendly campuses in the state and the only university in northwest Ohio to earn the designation. The university’s status as a “Voter Friendly Campus” for this term lasts through 2022.
Births
Hanna Bowers and Edward Haynes, a son, April 19, Wood County Hospital.
Abbey and Benjamin Schlatter, a daughter, April 16, Wood County Hospital.
Kalinda and Jacob Brown, a daughter, April 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: 1-3 inches of snow is expected to fall through this morning. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. There is also a freeze warning in effect through this morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 are expected.
Tonight: Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 16 mph. Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear at night, with a low around 35.
Extended: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Friday. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. A chance of rain after 8 a.m. Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of rain before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 59. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 62.