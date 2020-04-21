Coronavirus deaths in Wood County rise to 12
There have been 12 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update posted on Monday afternoon. This is up from nine reported deaths on Sunday.
Two men and one female, all in their 70s with underlying health conditions, died, according to a health department spokesperson.
There are 82 cases, confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 51 long-term care cases. This includes 38 residents and 13 staff members.
There are 34 Wood County hospitalizations. The age range is 20-96. The median age is 62. There are 36 men and 46 women.
Statewide, there are 12,516 confirmed cases and 491 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.
Raise money for NAMI with virtual race
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County will hold a called PreBurn, a virtual 5K where participants can walk or run their race over the whole span of the event or at once in their own communities, while continuing to practice social distancing.
The event will be held May 16-June 7. Registration will be open starting Tuesday through May 15.
Prices include $35 for race registration and T-shirt or $20 for registration only.
Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.
Birth
Cortney and Adam Knitz, a daughter, April 18, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 59. Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Saturday, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 55.