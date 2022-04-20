BGSU Board of Trustees to hold special meeting today
The Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 10:30 this morning in the McMaster Room, Room 308, of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider naming opportunities from two philanthropic gifts to support student success initiatives at BGSU.
Most famous Wood Countian? Genealogical society finds out
The Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 pm. in the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Room 124.
The public is welcome. The brief business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Michael McMaster, education programs coordinator of the Wood County Museum, will present the program, “The Most Famous Wood Countian You Probably Never Heard Of.”
Way library hosts talk on the Beatles
PERRYSBURG — Come to the Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to relive the excitement of Beatlemania as John, Paul, George and Ringo visited Cleveland for two of the wildest, out-of-control concerts in Beatles and rock ‘n’ roll history.
Author Dave Schwensen will take the group behind the scenes and on stage with The Fab Four through insider stories, rare concert films, never-before-published photos and memorabilia. The evening’s highlights include films of the Beatles’ riotous concerts at Cleveland Public Hall in 1964 and Municipal Stadium in 1966.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Tickets for ‘Legally Blonde’ available at the door
Tickets for the Bowling Green High School’s production of “Legally Blonde” also may be purchased at the door with a credit card.
Shows will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
The adult price is $15; students and seniors will be charged $13.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers. Low around 49. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 70. West wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Extended: A chance of showers Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 81. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 82. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.