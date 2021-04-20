Wood County active cases increase by 103
There have been 12,802 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 103 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 216 deaths.
There are 164 active cases; this is a decrease of 18 since Thursday.
There have been 623 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 6,069 males and 6,630 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 56,392 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 43.11% of the population. The number was 52,728 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 4,390,744 vaccines started, affecting 37.56% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 1,054,807 confirmed cases and 18,991 Ohio resident deaths.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday in the conference room, located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Elmwood board holds work session
JERRY CITY — The Elmwood Local Schools will hold a work session Friday in the middle school conference room.
The meeting will be spent talking with the principals about their goals for next year.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m.
Forecast
Tonight: Rain before 9 p.m., then snow. Low around 31. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow showers likely before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 27.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 51. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 35. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 61. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 61.