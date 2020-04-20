Coronavirus cases total 79 in Wood County
There are 79 total cases of coronavirus in Wood County, as of Sunday afternoon, according to a health department update.
There have been nine deaths. There are 35 men and 44 women with it, and 32 hospitalizations. The median age is 61.
A spokesperson with the health department said the total cases number is fluctuating because of long-term care center testing. When a center tests a patient, the address goes in as their home address, due to billing, rather than the facility that they are residing.
Statewide, there are 8,858 confirmed cases and 401 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106.
Schools light up the night for seniors
Wood County schools are participating in a nationwide effort tonight to honor the class of 2020 seniors.
Football fields, including Bowling Green, Elmwood and Rossford, will be lit for 20 minutes and 20 seconds at 8:20 p.m. People are also encouraged to turn on their porch lights or go outside and shine a light in honor of the seniors, whose year has been impacted by coronavirus.
Bowling Green City Schools will also be ringing the victory bell on the football field 32 times. This is honor of one winter and 31 spring senior athletes.
Bowling Green board meeting online
Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education meeting will be conducted in Zoom and will be live streamed onto the district’s YouTube channel. The Zoom meeting is secured through password and waiting room functions, and only the participants will have the Zoom link.
The link below is available to community members interested in attending remotely from home.
The public link for the YouTube stream is: https://youtu.be/SU_u_qiXk8M
Book drops closed temporarily at Way library
PERRYSBURG — This is just a reminder that during Ohio’s “stay at home” order, the book drops at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., will not be open.
Any checked out materials should be kept at home until after the library reopens. All due dates have been extended, and no fines will be charged. Way is a fine-free library.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8am and 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 58. A chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.