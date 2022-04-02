County has 17 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,408 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 17 cases since March 25.
There have been 354 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,095 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 30,935 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,672,801 confirmed cases and 38,042 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting five cases from March 23-29. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 701 since Jan. 10.
Wales Road waterline project starts
NORTHWOOD — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announces the start of construction for the Wales Road Waterline project. The $459,000 sewer project will begin next week and involves replacing a waterline along Wales Road.
Effective Tuesday, through May, westbound Wales Road between East Broadway Street and Tracy Road will be closed for waterline replacement. The detour is East Broadway Street, Ohio 795, Tracy Road. Local access will be maintained. Eastbound Wales Road will remain open at this time. Additional closures and restrictions will be announced. All work is weather permitting. The project will be complete in July and the project investment is $459,000.
Way library to host blood drive
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will host a blood drive on April 15 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting rooms.
Appointments can be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org by entering the sponsor code: WAYLIBRARY or by calling 800-RED CROSS (733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome. Or, visit redcrossblood.org/Rapid Pass.
Donors must be 17 years of age, 110 pounds and in good health.
Herringshaw talks to Rotary Club
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker for Thursday is Doris Herringshaw, Wood County commissioner.
Herringshaw will provide the club with a brief presentation on the State of the County. The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny , with a high near 51. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 59. A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.